On Friday at 7:30 PM ET, the Washington Capitals square off with the New York Islanders. Is Matthew Phillips going to find the back of the net in this contest? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Matthew Phillips score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Phillips stats and insights

Phillips has scored in one of 22 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

In three games against the Islanders this season, he has taken one shot, but has not scored a goal.

Phillips has no points on the power play.

He takes 0.4 shots per game, and converts 7.1% of them.

Islanders defensive stats

The Islanders are 21st in goals allowed, giving up 112 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents four times. They are averaging 19.2 hits and 19.6 blocked shots per game.

Phillips recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/21/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 12:11 Away W 3-2 OT 12/20/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 11:23 Home W 3-2 OT 12/17/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 5:32 Away W 2-1 SO 12/14/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 2:44 Away L 4-3 SO 12/7/2023 Stars 1 0 1 11:40 Home L 5-4 SO 12/4/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 15:32 Away L 6-0 11/29/2023 Kings 0 0 0 11:55 Away W 2-1 11/27/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 12:19 Away L 2-1 11/14/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 13:52 Home W 3-0 11/11/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 10:26 Away W 4-1

Capitals vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT2

ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT2 Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

