The Radford Highlanders (10-4) aim to extend a five-game winning run when visiting the No. 18 Clemson Tigers (10-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Littlejohn Coliseum. The contest airs on ACC Network Extra.

Radford vs. Clemson Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina TV: ACC Network Extra

Radford Stats Insights

The Highlanders' 46.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.5 percentage points higher than the Tigers have allowed to their opponents (39.6%).

This season, Radford has an 8-3 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 39.6% from the field.

The Highlanders are the 117th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tigers sit at 242nd.

The Highlanders score an average of 74.6 points per game, only 4.4 more points than the 70.2 the Tigers allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 70.2 points, Radford is 7-1.

Radford Home & Away Comparison

At home Radford is putting up 84.2 points per game, 18 more than it is averaging away (66.2).

At home the Highlanders are conceding 60.4 points per game, 11.6 fewer points than they are away (72).

Beyond the arc, Radford drains fewer trifectas away (7.2 per game) than at home (8.6), and shoots a lower percentage away (31.4%) than at home (43.9%) as well.

Radford Upcoming Schedule