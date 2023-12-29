Can we anticipate Rasmus Sandin lighting the lamp when the Washington Capitals play the New York Islanders at 7:30 PM ET on Friday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Rasmus Sandin score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Sandin stats and insights

  • Sandin is yet to score through 32 games this season.
  • In three games against the Islanders this season, he has taken four shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • Sandin has zero points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Islanders defensive stats

  • The Islanders are 21st in goals allowed, giving up 112 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents four times. They are averaging 19.2 hits and 19.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sandin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/27/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 18:57 Away L 5-1
12/23/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 21:54 Home L 2-1 SO
12/21/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 20:06 Away W 3-2 OT
12/20/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 20:24 Home W 3-2 OT
12/17/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 20:47 Away W 2-1 SO
12/16/2023 Predators 0 0 0 22:23 Away L 3-1
12/14/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 20:19 Away L 4-3 SO
12/10/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 21:07 Away W 4-2
12/9/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 18:24 Home W 4-0
12/7/2023 Stars 0 0 0 23:02 Home L 5-4 SO

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Capitals vs. Islanders game info

  • Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT2
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.