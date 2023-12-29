Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Rockingham, Virginia? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a possession, we offer specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Rockingham, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Bassett High School at Rockingham County High School

Game Time: 12:00 AM ET on December 28

12:00 AM ET on December 28 Location: Reidsville, NC

Reidsville, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Floyd County High School at Broadway High School