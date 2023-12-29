Will Tom Wilson Score a Goal Against the Islanders on December 29?
Will Tom Wilson light the lamp when the Washington Capitals play the New York Islanders on Friday at 7:30 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any player props.
Will Tom Wilson score a goal against the Islanders?
Odds to score a goal this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22.00 if he scores a goal)
Wilson stats and insights
- Wilson has scored in eight of 32 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- He has not scored against the Islanders this season in three games (six shots).
- Wilson has picked up three goals and one assist on the power play.
- Wilson's shooting percentage is 10.4%, and he averages three shots per game.
Islanders defensive stats
- The Islanders are 21st in goals allowed, giving up 112 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Islanders have four shutouts, and they average 19.2 hits and 19.6 blocked shots per game.
Wilson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/27/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|16:46
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/23/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|22:06
|Home
|L 2-1 SO
|12/21/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|19:19
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|12/20/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|19:37
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|12/17/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|0
|1
|20:26
|Away
|W 2-1 SO
|12/16/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|20:12
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/14/2023
|Flyers
|2
|1
|1
|21:53
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|12/10/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|16:38
|Away
|W 4-2
|12/9/2023
|Rangers
|1
|1
|0
|18:21
|Home
|W 4-0
|12/7/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|19:55
|Home
|L 5-4 SO
Capitals vs. Islanders game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
