Waynesboro, VA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
In Waynesboro, Virginia, there are exciting high school basketball games on the schedule today. Info on how to stream them is available below.
Waynesboro, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
James River High School at Waynesboro High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 29
- Location: Waynesboro, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
