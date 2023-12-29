The Washington Wizards (4-20) square off against the Brooklyn Nets (13-11) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023. The matchup airs on MNMT and YES.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Wizards vs. Nets Game Information

Buy Tickets for This Game

Game Day: Friday, December 29

Friday, December 29 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: MNMT, YES

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Buy Tickets for Other Wizards Games

Wizards Players to Watch

Kyle Kuzma averages 23.3 points, 5.9 rebounds and 4.4 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.3 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Deni Avdija posts 11.8 points, 5.5 boards and 4 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Jordan Poole averages 17 points, 2.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists per contest, shooting 41.5% from the floor and 30.4% from downtown with 1.8 made treys per contest.

Tyus Jones puts up 11.2 points, 3 rebounds and 5.1 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 0.3 blocks.

Daniel Gafford puts up 10 points, 7.3 boards and 1.8 assists per game, shooting 68.8% from the field (third in league).

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Nets Players to Watch

Mikal Bridges is averaging 22.5 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.8 assists per contest. He's also draining 48.4% of his shots from the field and 38.1% from beyond the arc, with 2.2 triples per contest.

On a per-game basis, Spencer Dinwiddie gives the Nets 14.8 points, 4 rebounds and 6.5 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Royce O'Neale is averaging 7.9 points, 5 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. He is draining 39.1% of his shots from the floor and 40.3% from 3-point range, with 2.3 triples per game.

Dorian Finney-Smith gives the Nets 10.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game while putting up 0.7 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Cameron Thomas gets the Nets 22.7 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest while averaging 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wizards vs. Nets Stat Comparison

Wizards Nets 116.8 Points Avg. 116.3 126.8 Points Allowed Avg. 114.3 48.6% Field Goal % 47% 35.5% Three Point % 38.5%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.