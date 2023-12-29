Wizards vs. Nets: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Washington Wizards (5-25) are underdogs (+6.5) as they try to break a three-game losing streak when they host the Brooklyn Nets (15-16) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Capital One Arena. The game airs on MNMT and YES. The over/under in the matchup is set at 241.5.
Wizards vs. Nets Odds & Info
- When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
- TV: MNMT and YES
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Nets
|-6.5
|241.5
Wizards Betting Records & Stats
- Washington has combined with its opponent to score more than 241.5 points in 17 of 30 games this season.
- Washington has a 243.4-point average over/under in its outings this season, 1.9 more points than this game's total.
- Washington is 14-16-0 against the spread this season.
- The Wizards have been victorious in four, or 14.3%, of the 28 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- This season, Washington has won one of its 22 games, or 4.5%, when it is the underdog by at least +200 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Washington has a 33.3% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
Wizards vs Nets Additional Info
Wizards vs. Nets Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 241.5
|% of Games Over 241.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Nets
|8
|25.8%
|116.2
|232.8
|116.3
|243.1
|228.9
|Wizards
|17
|56.7%
|116.6
|232.8
|126.8
|243.1
|239.6
Additional Wizards Insights & Trends
- Washington is 4-6 against the spread and 2-8 overall in its last 10 contests.
- The Wizards have hit the over in five of their past 10 games.
- This year, Washington is 3-9-0 at home against the spread (.250 winning percentage). On the road, it is 11-7-0 ATS (.611).
- The Wizards' 116.6 points per game are only 0.3 more points than the 116.3 the Nets allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 116.3 points, Washington is 9-9 against the spread and 4-14 overall.
Wizards vs. Nets Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Wizards
|14-16
|9-13
|18-12
|Nets
|18-13
|3-2
|17-14
Wizards vs. Nets Point Insights
|Wizards
|Nets
|116.6
|116.2
|10
|12
|9-9
|3-1
|4-14
|2-2
|126.8
|116.3
|30
|20
|5-1
|14-1
|3-3
|14-1
