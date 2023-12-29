The Washington Wizards (5-25) will look to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Brooklyn Nets (15-16) on December 29, 2023 at Capital One Arena.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Wizards and Nets, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Wizards vs. Nets Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. TV: Monumental Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Wizards vs Nets Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Wizards Stats Insights

The Wizards' 48.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.9 percentage points higher than the Nets have allowed to their opponents (46.4%).

Washington is 4-16 when it shoots better than 46.4% from the field.

The Wizards are the 30th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nets sit at sixth.

The Wizards' 116.6 points per game are only 0.3 more points than the 116.3 the Nets allow.

Washington has put together a 4-14 record in games it scores more than 116.3 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wizards Home & Away Comparison

In 2023-24 the Wizards are averaging fewer points at home (116.3 per game) than on the road (116.8). And they are giving up more at home (128.3) than away (125.8).

Washington is allowing more points at home (128.3 per game) than away (125.8).

At home the Wizards are collecting 28.6 assists per game, 1.9 more than on the road (26.7).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Wizards Injuries