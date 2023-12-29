Kyle Kuzma, Top Wizards Players to Watch vs. the Nets - December 29
Capital One Arena is where the Washington Wizards (5-25) and Brooklyn Nets (15-16) will go head to head on Friday at 7:00 PM ET. Tyus Jones and Mikal Bridges are players to watch for the Wizards and Nets, respectively.
How to Watch Wizards vs. Nets
- Game Day: Friday, December 29
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Arena: Capital One Arena
- Location: Washington, District of Columbia
- How to Watch on TV: MNMT, YES
Wizards' Last Game
In their previous game, the Wizards fell to the Raptors on Wednesday, 132-102. Their leading scorer was Jordan Poole with 14 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jordan Poole
|14
|4
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Kyle Kuzma
|14
|4
|7
|0
|0
|1
|Corey Kispert
|13
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
Wizards vs Nets Additional Info
Wizards Players to Watch
- Kyle Kuzma puts up 22.5 points, 6.1 boards and 4.4 assists per game, making 46.3% of shots from the field and 35.2% from downtown with 2.3 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Jones' numbers for the season are 12.6 points, 5.4 assists and 3.1 boards per contest.
- Poole's numbers on the season are 17.8 points, 2.5 boards and 3.6 assists per game, shooting 41.5% from the floor and 32.0% from downtown, with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game.
- Daniel Gafford's numbers for the season are 11.1 points, 7.7 boards and 1.7 assists per game, shooting 69.3% from the field (second in league).
- Deni Avdija is averaging 11.1 points, 3.8 assists and 5.5 boards per game.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Kyle Kuzma
|21.0
|6.4
|3.6
|0.3
|0.5
|2.3
|Tyus Jones
|15.1
|3.6
|6.1
|1.7
|0.5
|2.2
|Daniel Gafford
|11.5
|7.4
|1.5
|1.2
|2.2
|0.0
|Jordan Poole
|18.4
|2.2
|3.9
|1.0
|0.2
|2.5
|Deni Avdija
|9.3
|5.7
|3.7
|1.0
|0.3
|0.5
