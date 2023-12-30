A-10 Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Saturday, December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 12:23 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Saturday's college basketball schedule includes 10 games featuring A-10 teams in action. Among those games is the Richmond Spiders squaring off against the George Washington Revolutionaries.
A-10 Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Richmond Spiders at George Washington Revolutionaries
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 30
|Monumental Sports (Live stream on Fubo) (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Loyola Chicago Ramblers at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies
|1:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 30
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks at Fordham Rams
|4:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 30
|SportsNet NY (Live stream on Fubo)
|UMass Minutewomen at VCU Rams
|4:30 PM ET, Saturday, December 30
|-
|La Salle Explorers at George Mason Patriots
|6:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 30
|-
|Rhode Island Rams at Saint Louis Billikens
|8:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 30
|-
|Duquesne Dukes at Dayton Flyers
|8:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 30
|-
