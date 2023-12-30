The Washington Capitals, with Alexander Ovechkin, take the ice Saturday against the Nashville Predators at Capital One Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Ovechkin's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Alexander Ovechkin vs. Predators Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MNMT

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -182)

0.5 points (Over odds: -182) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +120)

Ovechkin Season Stats Insights

Ovechkin's plus-minus rating this season, in 19:34 per game on the ice, is -9.

In five of 33 games this year, Ovechkin has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

In 15 of 33 games this season, Ovechkin has recorded a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

In 12 of 33 games this season, Ovechkin has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

Ovechkin's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 64.5% that he goes over.

Ovechkin has an implied probability of 45.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Ovechkin Stats vs. the Predators

The Predators have conceded 114 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 22nd in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's -2 goal differential ranks 19th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Nashville 33 Games 3 20 Points 2 6 Goals 1 14 Assists 1

