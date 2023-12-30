Saturday will feature a likely tight NHL contest between the Washington Capitals (17-11-5, -110 on the moneyline to win) and the Nashville Predators (19-16-1, -110 moneyline odds) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSO, and MNMT.

Capitals vs. Predators Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MNMT

ESPN+, BSSO, and MNMT Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Capitals vs. Predators Total and Moneyline

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Capitals vs. Predators Betting Trends

Nashville has played 22 games this season that finished with more than 6 goals.

The Capitals are 9-2 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

The Predators have been an underdog in 19 games this season, with seven upset wins (36.8%).

In games it has played with moneyline odds of -110 or shorter, Washington is 9-2 (winning 81.8% of the time).

Nashville has 23 games this season playing as an underdog by -110 or longer, and is 11-12 in those contests.

Capitals Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-3-2 5-5 3-6-1 6 2.2 2.4 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-3-2 2.2 2.4 5 19.2% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-4-1 5-5 4-5-1 6.2 2.8 3.2 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-4-1 2.8 3.2 5 17.2% Record as ML Favorite 3-0 Record as ML Underdog 2-5 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 3 Games Under Total 6 Record as ML Favorite 3-1 Record as ML Underdog 2-4 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 5

