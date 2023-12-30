Something has to give when the Washington Capitals (17-11-5, on a three-game losing streak) host the Nashville Predators (19-16-1, also losers of three in a row). The contest on Saturday, December 30 starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSO, and MNMT.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Over the last 10 contests, the Capitals have put up a 5-3-2 record after scoring 22 total goals (five power-play goals on 26 power-play opportunities during that span, for a success rate of 19.2%). Their opponents have scored a combined 24 goals in those games.

As hockey action continues, get ready for the matchup by checking out which team we predict will win Saturday's game.

Capitals vs. Predators Predictions for Saturday

Our computer model for this encounter predicts a final tally of Capitals 4, Predators 3.

Moneyline Pick: Capitals (-110)

Capitals (-110) Total Pick: Under 6 (computer predicts 5.8 goals on average)

Under 6 (computer predicts 5.8 goals on average) Spread Pick: Capitals (+1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Capitals Splits and Trends

The Capitals are 6-5-11 in overtime matchups on their way to a 17-11-5 overall record.

Washington has 16 points (7-1-2) in the 10 games it has played that were decided by one goal.

Looking at the nine times this season the Capitals ended a game with just one goal, they have a 1-7-1 record, good for three points.

Washington has taken nine points from the five games this season when it scored exactly two goals (4-0-1 record).

The Capitals have scored three or more goals in 15 games (12-0-3, 27 points).

In the seven games when Washington has scored a lone power-play goal, it went 3-2-2 to record eight points.

In the 10 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Washington is 4-3-3 (11 points).

The Capitals' opponents have had more shots in 22 games. The Capitals went 12-8-2 in those matchups (26 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Capitals Rank Capitals AVG Predators AVG Predators Rank 31st 2.3 Goals Scored 3.11 18th 10th 2.82 Goals Allowed 3.17 17th 28th 28 Shots 30.2 17th 18th 30.8 Shots Allowed 30.7 17th 30th 11.83% Power Play % 20.31% 17th 10th 82.69% Penalty Kill % 76.27% 25th

Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!

Capitals vs. Predators Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MNMT

ESPN+, BSSO, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.