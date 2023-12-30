Two of the most exciting players to keep an eye on when the Washington Capitals play the Nashville Predators on Saturday at Capital One Arena -- beginning at 7:00 PM ET -- are the Capitals' Alexander Ovechkin and the Predators' Filip Forsberg.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Capitals vs. Predators Game Information

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Capitals Players to Watch

One of the leading contributors this season for Washington, Ovechkin has 20 points in 33 games (six goals, 14 assists).

Dylan Strome has 13 goals and seven assists, equaling 20 points (0.6 per game).

John Carlson has 19 points for Washington, via one goal and 18 assists.

In 15 games, Charlie Lindgren's record is 7-3-3. He has conceded 32 goals (2.27 goals against average) and has made 414 saves.

Catch NHL action all season long on ESPN+!

Predators Players to Watch

Forsberg has scored 18 goals (0.5 per game) and collected 23 assists (0.6 per game), taking 3.8 shots per game and shooting 13%. This places him among the leaders for Nashville with 41 total points (1.1 per game).

Ryan O'Reilly's 29 points this season, including 14 goals and 15 assists, make him one of the top players on offense for Nashville.

This season, Roman Josi has scored seven goals and contributed 21 assists for Nashville, giving him a point total of 28.

In the crease, Kevin Lankinen has a .900 save percentage (39th in the league), with 244 total saves, while conceding 27 goals (3.2 goals against average). He has compiled a 4-3-0 record between the posts for Nashville this season.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Capitals vs. Predators Stat Comparison

Capitals Rank Capitals AVG Predators AVG Predators Rank 31st 2.3 Goals Scored 3.11 18th 10th 2.82 Goals Allowed 3.17 17th 28th 28 Shots 30.2 17th 18th 30.8 Shots Allowed 30.7 17th 30th 11.83% Power Play % 20.31% 17th 10th 82.69% Penalty Kill % 76.27% 25th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.