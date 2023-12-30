Capitals vs. Predators: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 7:46 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Two struggling teams square off when the Washington Capitals (17-11-5) host the Nashville Predators (19-16-1) at Capital One Arena on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSO, and MNMT. Both teams have lost three straight.
Capitals vs. Predators Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MNMT
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Capitals (-110)
|Predators (-110)
|6
|Predators (-1.5)
Capitals Betting Insights
- The Capitals have won nine of their 11 games when listed as a moneyline favorite this season (81.8%).
- Washington has a record of 9-2 when it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -110 or shorter (81.8% win percentage).
- The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Capitals a 52.4% chance to win.
- Washington and its opponent have posted more than 6 goals in 13 of 33 games this season.
Capitals vs Predators Additional Info
Capitals vs. Predators Rankings
|Capitals Total (Rank)
|Predators Total (Rank)
|76 (31st)
|Goals
|112 (13th)
|93 (7th)
|Goals Allowed
|114 (22nd)
|11 (31st)
|Power Play Goals
|26 (12th)
|18 (6th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|28 (25th)
Capitals Advanced Stats
- Washington has a 5-5-0 record against the spread in its last 10 games, going 5-3-2 overall.
- In its past 10 contests, Washington went over three times.
- The Capitals have had an average of 6.0 total goals scored in their past 10 games, equal to the over/under of 6.
- In the past 10 games, the Capitals have scored 0.1 fewer goals per game than their season average.
- The Capitals offense's 76 total goals (2.3 per game) rank 31st in the league.
- On defense, the Capitals are one of the best units in league competition, conceding 93 goals to rank seventh.
- The team is ranked 26th in goal differential at -17.
