Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Alexander Ovechkin, Filip Forsberg and others in the Washington Capitals-Nashville Predators matchup at Capital One Arena on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.

Capitals vs. Predators Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MNMT

ESPN+, BSSO, and MNMT Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Capitals vs. Predators Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Washington Capitals

Alexander Ovechkin Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)

0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)

Ovechkin has been a major player for Washington this season, with 20 points in 33 games.

Ovechkin Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Islanders Dec. 29 0 0 0 1 at Rangers Dec. 27 0 0 0 4 vs. Lightning Dec. 23 0 0 0 3 at Blue Jackets Dec. 21 1 1 2 7 vs. Islanders Dec. 20 0 1 1 5

Dylan Strome Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +190, Under Odds: -278)

Dylan Strome has picked up 20 points (0.6 per game), scoring 13 goals and adding seven assists.

Strome Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Islanders Dec. 29 0 0 0 2 at Rangers Dec. 27 0 0 0 0 vs. Lightning Dec. 23 0 0 0 2 at Blue Jackets Dec. 21 0 1 1 3 vs. Islanders Dec. 20 1 0 1 2

John Carlson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: +100)

0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128)

John Carlson's 19 points this season have come via one goal and 18 assists.

Carlson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Islanders Dec. 29 0 0 0 2 at Rangers Dec. 27 0 0 0 1 vs. Lightning Dec. 23 0 0 0 3 at Blue Jackets Dec. 21 0 3 3 3 vs. Islanders Dec. 20 0 1 1 3

NHL Props Today: Nashville Predators

Filip Forsberg Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +175)

0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +175) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)

Forsberg is an offensive leader for Nashville with 41 points (1.1 per game), with 18 goals and 23 assists in 36 games (playing 18:47 per game).

Forsberg Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Red Wings Dec. 29 2 1 3 7 vs. Hurricanes Dec. 27 0 0 0 4 vs. Stars Dec. 23 0 0 0 2 at Flyers Dec. 21 0 2 2 5 vs. Canucks Dec. 19 0 0 0 3

Ryan O'Reilly Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -200)

Ryan O'Reilly is one of the top contributors for Nashville with 29 total points (0.8 per game), with 14 goals and 15 assists in 36 games.

O'Reilly Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Red Wings Dec. 29 0 0 0 3 vs. Hurricanes Dec. 27 1 1 2 5 vs. Stars Dec. 23 0 1 1 2 at Flyers Dec. 21 0 0 0 2 vs. Canucks Dec. 19 0 0 0 1

