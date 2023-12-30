Evgeny Kuznetsov and the Washington Capitals will meet the Nashville Predators at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, at Capital One Arena. If you'd like to wager on Kuznetsov's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Evgeny Kuznetsov vs. Predators Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MNMT

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)

Kuznetsov Season Stats Insights

In 29 games this season, Kuznetsov has a plus-minus rating of -9, while averaging 17:12 on the ice per game.

Kuznetsov has netted a goal in a game four times this year in 29 games played, including multiple goals once.

Kuznetsov has a point in nine of 29 games this year, with multiple points in two of them.

Kuznetsov has an assist in five of 29 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Kuznetsov's implied probability to go over his point total is 45.5% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Kuznetsov going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 34.5%.

Kuznetsov Stats vs. the Predators

The Predators have given up 114 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 22nd in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 19th-ranked goal differential (-2).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Nashville 29 Games 3 11 Points 0 5 Goals 0 6 Assists 0

