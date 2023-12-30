Fairfax, VA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 1:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Want to know how to watch high school basketball matchups in Fairfax, Virginia today? We have you covered here.
Fairfax, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Westfield High School
- Game Time: 12:00 AM ET on December 29
- Location: Chantilly, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Osbourn High School at Fairfax High School
- Game Time: 12:00 AM ET on December 29
- Location: Fairfax, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Fairfax High School
- Game Time: 5:45 PM ET on December 30
- Location: Fairfax, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
