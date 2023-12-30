The George Mason Patriots (10-2) will attempt to continue a three-game winning streak when hosting the North Carolina A&T Aggies (2-10) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at EagleBank Arena. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the George Mason vs. N.C. A&T matchup.

George Mason vs. N.C. A&T Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Virginia

EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Virginia How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

George Mason vs. N.C. A&T Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total George Mason Moneyline N.C. A&T Moneyline

George Mason vs. N.C. A&T Betting Trends

George Mason has won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.

In the Patriots' 11 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total six times.

N.C. A&T has won seven games against the spread this year, while failing to cover five times.

In the Aggies' 12 chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total eight times.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.