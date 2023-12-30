2024 NCAA Bracketology: George Mason Women's March Madness Resume | January 1
If you're searching for bracketology analysis of George Mason and its chances of making the 2024 women's March Madness tournament, check out the article below, where we offer the team's full tournament resume.
How George Mason ranks
|Record
|A-10 Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|10-2
|1-0
|NR
|NR
|90
George Mason's best wins
In its best victory of the season, George Mason defeated the Towson Tigers in an 83-76 win on December 22. In the win against Towson, Ta'Viyanna Habib tallied a team-high 20 points. Zahirah Walton came through with 11 points.
Next best wins
- 84-77 at home over Marshall (No. 139/RPI) on November 9
- 77-72 on the road over William & Mary (No. 160/RPI) on November 12
- 83-63 at home over Robert Morris (No. 250/RPI) on November 18
- 60-52 at home over Pittsburgh (No. 266/RPI) on November 15
- 70-38 on the road over Coppin State (No. 268/RPI) on November 26
George Mason's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 1-1 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 6-0
- When facing Quadrant 2 opponents (according to the RPI), the Patriots are 1-1 -- tied for the 49th-most victories.
- Based on the RPI, the Patriots have six wins versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 27th-most in the country.
Schedule insights
- According to our predictions, George Mason has been handed the 287th-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty the rest of the way.
- The Patriots have 17 games remaining this season, including 12 against teams with worse records, and 11 against teams with records over .500.
- Of George Mason's 17 remaining games this year, it has none against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.
George Mason's next game
- Matchup: Rhode Island Rams vs. George Mason Patriots
- Date/Time: Tuesday, January 2 at 6:00 PM ET
- Location: Thomas F. Ryan Center in Kingston, Rhode Island
