Will James Madison be one of the teams to earn a berth in the March Madness Tournament in 2024? Continue reading and check out our bracketology preview, which includes James Madison's full tournament resume.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +25000

+25000 Pre-new year national championship odds: +25000

How James Madison ranks

Record Sun Belt Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 13-0 2-0 20 20 27

James Madison's best wins

James Madison's signature win this season came in a 79-76 overtime victory on November 6 over the Michigan State Spartans, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 90) in the RPI. Terrence Edwards, in that signature victory, amassed a team-leading 24 points with five rebounds and three assists. T.J. Bickerstaff also played a part with 21 points, 14 rebounds and one assist.

Next best wins

82-65 at home over Texas State (No. 92/RPI) on December 30

76-73 at home over Radford (No. 101/RPI) on November 17

113-108 on the road over Kent State (No. 120/RPI) on November 9

82-76 over Southern Illinois (No. 155/RPI) on November 21

95-64 over Fresno State (No. 209/RPI) on November 22

James Madison's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 2-0 | Quadrant 3: 4-0 | Quadrant 4: 6-0

The Dukes have tied for the 14th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country according to the RPI (two).

James Madison has tied for the ninth-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country according to the RPI (four).

According to the RPI, the Dukes have six wins over Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 25th-most in the nation.

Schedule insights

James Madison has been handed the 328th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

The Dukes' upcoming schedule includes 17 games against teams with worse records and six games against teams with records above .500.

JMU has 17 games left to play this year, and none of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

James Madison's next game

Matchup: Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns vs. James Madison Dukes

Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns vs. James Madison Dukes Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4 at 8:00 PM ET Location: Cajundome in Lafayette, Louisiana

Cajundome in Lafayette, Louisiana TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

