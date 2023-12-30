Can we count on JMU to earn a berth in the 2024 women's NCAA Tournament? Here's a look at its full tournament resume with bracketology analysis included.

Want to bet on JMU's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How JMU ranks

Record Sun Belt Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-4 1-0 NR NR 162

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

JMU's best wins

JMU clinched its signature win of the season on November 19, when it claimed a 78-65 victory over the VCU Rams, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 25), according to the RPI. Peyton McDaniel put up a team-best 19 points with six rebounds and one assist in the contest versus VCU.

Next best wins

65-62 over Montana State (No. 136/RPI) on November 24

85-79 on the road over UL Monroe (No. 144/RPI) on December 30

78-71 on the road over Maine (No. 148/RPI) on December 17

75-56 at home over William & Mary (No. 160/RPI) on December 7

55-53 at home over Wake Forest (No. 170/RPI) on December 3

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

JMU's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 4-0 | Quadrant 4: 3-0

When facing Quadrant 1 teams based on the RPI, JMU is 1-3 (.250%) -- tied for the 20th-most victories, but also tied for the 30th-most losses.

JMU has tied for the 17th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country according to the RPI (four).

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

In terms of difficulty, using our predictions, JMU has the 103rd-ranked schedule the rest of the year.

The Dukes have 17 games left this season, including 13 versus teams with worse records, and 14 against teams with records above .500.

Glancing at JMU's upcoming schedule, it has no games left against teams ranked in the Top 25.

JMU's next game

Matchup: James Madison Dukes vs. Arkansas State Red Wolves

James Madison Dukes vs. Arkansas State Red Wolves Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Atlantic Union Bank Center in Harrisonburg, Virginia

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming JMU games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.