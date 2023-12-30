JMU vs. UL Monroe December 30 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's Sun Belt slate includes the UL Monroe Warhawks (8-1) versus the James Madison Dukes (7-3), at 3:00 PM ET.
JMU vs. UL Monroe Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
JMU Players to Watch
- Peyton McDaniel: 10.9 PTS, 7.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jamia Hazell: 11.1 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Ashanti Barnes-Williams: 8.2 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Kseniia Kozlova: 11 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Steph Ouderkirk: 5.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
UL Monroe Players to Watch
- Daisha Bradford: 23 PTS, 8.6 REB, 5 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Katlyn Manuel: 11.4 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Jakayla Johnson: 13.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK
- Sania Wells: 9.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Lauren Gross: 6.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
