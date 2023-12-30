Can we count on Joel Edmundson finding the back of the net when the Washington Capitals take on the Nashville Predators at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the stats and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Joel Edmundson score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Edmundson stats and insights

Edmundson has scored in one of 19 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not scored against the Predators this season in one game (zero shots).

Edmundson has no points on the power play.

Edmundson's shooting percentage is 5.3%, and he averages 1.0 shot per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Predators defensive stats

The Predators have conceded 114 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 22nd in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Predators have one shutout, and they average 22.1 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Edmundson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/29/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 21:49 Away L 5-1 12/27/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 18:10 Away L 5-1 12/23/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 16:42 Home L 2-1 SO 12/21/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 15:28 Away W 3-2 OT 12/20/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 17:53 Home W 3-2 OT 12/17/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 14:44 Away W 2-1 SO 12/16/2023 Predators 0 0 0 12:28 Away L 3-1 12/14/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 13:28 Away L 4-3 SO 12/10/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 14:56 Away W 4-2 12/9/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 17:41 Home W 4-0

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Capitals vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MNMT

ESPN+, BSSO, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.