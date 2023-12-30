Saturday's game features the Alabama Crimson Tide (7-5) and the Liberty Flames (10-3) clashing at Legacy Arena at BJCC (on December 30) at 2:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in an 80-75 win for Alabama.

The matchup has no set line.

Liberty vs. Alabama Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Where: Birmingham, Alabama

Birmingham, Alabama Venue: Legacy Arena at BJCC

Liberty vs. Alabama Score Prediction

Prediction: Alabama 80, Liberty 75

Spread & Total Prediction for Liberty vs. Alabama

Computer Predicted Spread: Alabama (-5.3)

Alabama (-5.3) Computer Predicted Total: 154.5

Alabama is 6-5-0 against the spread, while Liberty's ATS record this season is 8-2-0. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Crimson Tide are 8-3-0 and the Flames are 5-5-0.

Liberty Performance Insights

The Flames' +257 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 19.7 points per game) is a result of putting up 79.2 points per game (84th in college basketball) while giving up 59.5 per contest (eighth in college basketball).

The 37.7 rebounds per game Liberty accumulates rank 130th in the country, 6.6 more than the 31.1 its opponents record.

Liberty hits 10.8 three-pointers per game (eighth-most in college basketball), 6.0 more than its opponents. It shoots 37.9% from beyond the arc (34th in college basketball), and its opponents are shooting 27.6%.

Liberty has won the turnover battle by 2.6 per game, committing 8.6 (ninth in college basketball) while forcing 11.2 (255th in college basketball).

