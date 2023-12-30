How to Watch Liberty vs. Alabama on TV or Live Stream - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 8:17 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Liberty Flames (10-3) will try to build on a three-game winning run when visiting the Alabama Crimson Tide (7-5) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Legacy Arena at BJCC. This matchup is at 2:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.
Liberty vs. Alabama Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Legacy Arena at BJCC in Birmingham, Alabama
- TV: SEC Network+
Liberty Stats Insights
- The Flames are shooting 49.0% from the field, 5.1% higher than the 43.9% the Crimson Tide's opponents have shot this season.
- This season, Liberty has a 9-0 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 43.9% from the field.
- The Flames are the 134th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Crimson Tide sit at 46th.
- The Flames average just 1.7 more points per game (79.2) than the Crimson Tide give up to opponents (77.5).
- Liberty has put together a 6-0 record in games it scores more than 77.5 points.
Liberty Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Liberty averaged 78.8 points per game last season. Away, it scored 71.2.
- The Flames conceded fewer points at home (55.7 per game) than away (69.9) last season.
- At home, Liberty drained 11.7 triples per game last season, 2.9 more than it averaged away (8.8). Liberty's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (39.6%) than on the road (34.7%).
Liberty Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/13/2023
|Tennessee State
|W 74-52
|Liberty Arena
|12/16/2023
|Saint Andrews (NC)
|W 99-26
|Liberty Arena
|12/20/2023
|@ Utah Valley
|W 79-63
|UCCU Center
|12/30/2023
|Alabama
|-
|Legacy Arena at BJCC
|1/1/2024
|Boyce
|-
|Liberty Arena
|1/6/2024
|@ Western Kentucky
|-
|E. A. Diddle Arena
