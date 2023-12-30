Liberty vs. Alabama: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 30
The Liberty Flames (10-3) will try to extend a three-game winning run when visiting the Alabama Crimson Tide (7-5) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Legacy Arena at BJCC. The contest airs on SEC Network+.
In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Alabama vs. Liberty matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Liberty vs. Alabama Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Legacy Arena at BJCC in Birmingham, Alabama
- How to Watch on TV: SEC Network+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Liberty vs. Alabama Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Alabama Moneyline
|Liberty Moneyline
Liberty vs. Alabama Betting Trends
- Liberty has won eight games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.
- Alabama is 6-6-0 ATS this season.
- In the Crimson Tide's 12 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total nine times.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.