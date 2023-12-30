For bracketology insights on Liberty and its chances of reaching the 2024 March Madness tournament, you've come to the right spot. Below, we go over the team's complete tournament resume, outlining what you need to know.

How Liberty ranks

Record CUSA Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 10-4 0-0 NR NR 71

Liberty's best wins

On November 17 versus the Wichita State Shockers, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 99) in the RPI, Liberty notched its best win of the season, an 83-66 victory at a neutral site. Kyle Rode led the charge versus Wichita State, compiling 20 points. Second on the team was Brody Peebles with 13 points.

Next best wins

71-61 over Vermont (No. 122/RPI) on November 19

71-59 over Charlotte (No. 135/RPI) on November 10

79-63 on the road over Utah Valley (No. 142/RPI) on December 20

88-74 over Furman (No. 211/RPI) on November 16

74-52 at home over Tennessee State (No. 272/RPI) on December 13

Liberty's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 1-1 | Quadrant 3: 3-0 | Quadrant 4: 4-0

Liberty has tied for the 19th-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the nation based on the RPI (three).

Against Quadrant 2 teams (based on the RPI), the Flames are 1-1 -- tied for the 38th-most victories.

Liberty has tied for the 29th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country according to the RPI (three).

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, Liberty has been handed the 130th-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty the rest of the way.

Looking at the Flames' upcoming schedule, they have eight games against teams that are above .500 and 14 games against teams with worse records than their own.

In terms of Liberty's upcoming schedule, it has 17 games left, with none coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Liberty's next game

Matchup: Liberty Flames vs. Boyce Bulldogs

Liberty Flames vs. Boyce Bulldogs Date/Time: Monday, January 1 at 11:00 AM ET

Monday, January 1 at 11:00 AM ET Location: Liberty Arena in Lynchburg, Virginia

Liberty Arena in Lynchburg, Virginia TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

