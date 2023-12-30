The Liberty Flames (10-3) are underdogs (+9.5) as they try to build on a three-game winning streak when they visit the Alabama Crimson Tide (7-5) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Legacy Arena at BJCC. The contest airs on SEC Network+. The over/under for the matchup is 153.5.

Liberty vs. Alabama Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Where: Birmingham, Alabama

Birmingham, Alabama Venue: Legacy Arena at BJCC

Favorite Spread Over/Under Alabama -9.5 153.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Flames Betting Records & Stats

Liberty and its opponents have combined to score more than 153.5 points just twice this season.

Liberty's games this season have had an average of 138.7 points, 14.8 fewer points than this game's point total.

So far this season, Liberty has put together an 8-2-0 record against the spread.

Liberty was defeated in the one game it played as the underdog this season.

The Flames have entered three games this season as the underdog by +340 or more and won each of those games.

Liberty has an implied victory probability of 22.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Liberty vs. Alabama Over/Under Stats

Games Over 153.5 % of Games Over 153.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Alabama 10 90.9% 92.2 171.4 77.5 137 160.4 Liberty 2 20% 79.2 171.4 59.5 137 136.2

Additional Liberty Insights & Trends

The Flames score an average of 79.2 points per game, only 1.7 more points than the 77.5 the Crimson Tide allow.

When it scores more than 77.5 points, Liberty is 4-0 against the spread and 6-0 overall.

Liberty vs. Alabama Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Alabama 6-5-0 5-1 8-3-0 Liberty 8-2-0 0-0 5-5-0

Liberty vs. Alabama Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Alabama Liberty 15-0 Home Record 19-1 9-3 Away Record 6-7 9-4-0 Home ATS Record 12-3-0 6-6-0 Away ATS Record 3-9-0 89.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.8 73.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.2 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-8-0 4-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-6-0

