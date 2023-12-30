Longwood vs. Dayton: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 30
The Dayton Flyers (9-2) welcome in the Longwood Lancers (12-2) after winning seven home games in a row. It begins at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023.
In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Dayton vs. Longwood matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Longwood vs. Dayton Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Longwood vs. Dayton Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Dayton Moneyline
|Longwood Moneyline
Longwood vs. Dayton Betting Trends
- Longwood is 7-5-0 ATS this year.
- Dayton is 6-4-1 ATS this season.
- Flyers games have hit the over seven out of 11 times this season.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.