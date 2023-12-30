The Dayton Flyers (9-2) host the Longwood Lancers (12-2) after winning seven straight home games. The Flyers are double-digit favorites by 12.5 points in the matchup, which begins at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023. The matchup has an over/under set at 135.5 points.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Longwood vs. Dayton Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Dayton, Ohio

Dayton, Ohio Venue: UD Arena

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Dayton -12.5 135.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Lancers Betting Records & Stats

Longwood has played eight games this season that ended with a combined score over 135.5 points.

Longwood has a 140.7-point average over/under in its matchups this season, 5.2 more points than this game's total.

Longwood has a 7-4-0 record against the spread this year.

Longwood was defeated in the one game it played as the underdog this season.

The Lancers have not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +575.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Longwood has a 14.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Longwood vs. Dayton Over/Under Stats

Games Over 135.5 % of Games Over 135.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Dayton 6 60% 74.1 153.2 65.3 126.9 134.5 Longwood 8 72.7% 79.1 153.2 61.6 126.9 141

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Longwood Insights & Trends

The Lancers average 13.8 more points per game (79.1) than the Flyers give up (65.3).

Longwood is 7-3 against the spread and 11-2 overall when it scores more than 65.3 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Longwood vs. Dayton Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 12.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Dayton 6-4-0 1-3 6-4-0 Longwood 7-4-0 0-0 7-4-0

Longwood vs. Dayton Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Dayton Longwood 14-2 Home Record 12-3 5-6 Away Record 8-8 8-7-0 Home ATS Record 6-5-0 5-6-0 Away ATS Record 4-10-0 73.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 80.7 64.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.4 5-10-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-6-0 3-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-8-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.