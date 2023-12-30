How to Watch Marquette vs. Creighton on TV or Live Stream - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 8:17 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The No. 10 Marquette Golden Eagles (10-3, 1-1 Big East) will host the No. 22 Creighton Bluejays (9-3, 0-1 Big East) after victories in five straight home games. It begins at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023.
Marquette vs. Creighton Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Marquette Stats Insights
- This season, the Golden Eagles have a 47.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.5% higher than the 41.8% of shots the Bluejays' opponents have made.
- Marquette has a 10-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.8% from the field.
- The Golden Eagles are the 302nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bluejays sit at 51st.
- The 78.5 points per game the Golden Eagles average are 11.8 more points than the Bluejays allow (66.7).
- Marquette has a 10-1 record when scoring more than 66.7 points.
Creighton Stats Insights
- The Bluejays' 49.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.5 percentage points higher than the Golden Eagles have allowed to their opponents (41.3%).
- Creighton has compiled a 9-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.3% from the field.
- The Golden Eagles are the rebounding team in the nation, the Bluejays rank 219th.
- The Bluejays' 83 points per game are 16.7 more points than the 66.3 the Golden Eagles allow to opponents.
- Creighton has a 7-2 record when allowing fewer than 78.5 points.
Marquette Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In home games last season, Marquette posted 3.6 more points per game (83.3) than it did on the road (79.7).
- In 2022-23, the Golden Eagles allowed 71.1 points per game at home. In road games, they allowed 73.7.
- At home, Marquette drained 0.1 more threes per game (8.9) than away from home (8.8). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (36%) compared to in away games (34.8%).
Creighton Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Creighton scored 79.3 points per game last season. Away, it scored 72.5.
- In 2022-23, the Bluejays allowed 8.1 fewer points per game at home (62.5) than away (70.6).
- Beyond the arc, Creighton sunk fewer treys on the road (7.3 per game) than at home (9.9) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (30.7%) than at home (37.5%) too.
Marquette Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/14/2023
|St. Thomas
|W 84-79
|Fiserv Forum
|12/19/2023
|@ Providence
|L 72-57
|Amica Mutual Pavilion
|12/22/2023
|Georgetown
|W 81-51
|Fiserv Forum
|12/30/2023
|Creighton
|-
|Fiserv Forum
|1/6/2024
|@ Seton Hall
|-
|Prudential Center
|1/10/2024
|Butler
|-
|Fiserv Forum
Creighton Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/13/2023
|UNLV
|L 79-64
|Dollar Loan Center
|12/16/2023
|Alabama
|W 85-82
|CHI Health Center Omaha
|12/20/2023
|Villanova
|L 68-66
|CHI Health Center Omaha
|12/30/2023
|@ Marquette
|-
|Fiserv Forum
|1/2/2024
|@ Georgetown
|-
|Capital One Arena
|1/6/2024
|Providence
|-
|CHI Health Center Omaha
