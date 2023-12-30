The Michigan State Spartans (7-5) bring a three-game winning streak into a home contest versus the Indiana State Sycamores (11-1), who have won 10 straight. It begins at 2:00 PM ET (on Fox Sports 1) on Saturday, December 30, 2023.

Michigan State vs. Indiana State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Jack Breslin Students Events Center in East Lansing, Michigan

Jack Breslin Students Events Center in East Lansing, Michigan TV: FOX Sports Networks

Michigan State Stats Insights

This season, the Spartans have a 47.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.8% higher than the 43.0% of shots the Sycamores' opponents have knocked down.

Michigan State has a 7-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 43.0% from the field.

The Spartans are the 162nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Sycamores sit at 258th.

The 76.4 points per game the Spartans put up are 5.6 more points than the Sycamores allow (70.8).

Michigan State is 7-1 when scoring more than 70.8 points.

Indiana State Stats Insights

The Sycamores are shooting 52.4% from the field, 14.5% higher than the 37.9% the Spartans' opponents have shot this season.

Indiana State is 11-1 when it shoots better than 37.9% from the field.

The Spartans are the rebounding team in the nation, the Sycamores rank 353rd.

The Sycamores put up 24.5 more points per game (88.2) than the Spartans give up (63.7).

When Indiana State gives up fewer than 76.4 points, it is 8-0.

Michigan State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In home games last season, Michigan State scored 1.6 more points per game (70.6) than it did in road games (69.0).

In home games, the Spartans ceded 10.6 fewer points per game (61.4) than in away games (72.0).

Michigan State sunk 9.1 threes per game with a 41.9% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 2.6 more threes and 1.6% points better than it averaged away from home (6.5 threes per game, 40.3% three-point percentage).

Indiana State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Indiana State averaged 80.3 points per game at home last season, and 77.7 on the road.

The Sycamores gave up 66.4 points per game at home last season, and 70.8 on the road.

Indiana State knocked down more 3-pointers at home (9.9 per game) than away (8.4) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (35.0%) than away (34.3%).

Michigan State Upcoming Schedule

