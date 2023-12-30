For people wanting to bet on the upcoming matchup between the Washington Capitals and the Nashville Predators on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, is Nicolas Aube-Kubel a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Will Nicolas Aube-Kubel score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Aube-Kubel stats and insights

Aube-Kubel has scored in three of 21 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not scored versus the Predators this season in one game (zero shots).

Aube-Kubel has zero points on the power play.

He takes 1.2 shots per game, and converts 11.1% of them.

Predators defensive stats

The Predators are 22nd in goals allowed, giving up 114 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 22.1 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Aube-Kubel recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/29/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 14:36 Away L 5-1 12/27/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 12:23 Away L 5-1 12/23/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 13:26 Home L 2-1 SO 12/21/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 18:28 Away W 3-2 OT 12/20/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 18:08 Home W 3-2 OT 12/17/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 14:24 Away W 2-1 SO 12/16/2023 Predators 0 0 0 8:42 Away L 3-1 12/14/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 9:05 Away L 4-3 SO 12/10/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 10:34 Away W 4-2 12/9/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 11:58 Home W 4-0

Capitals vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MNMT

ESPN+, BSSO, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

