Portsmouth, VA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 3:41 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
We have high school basketball competition in Portsmouth, Virginia today, and the inside scoop on how to stream these matchups is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Portsmouth, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Churchland High School at Kecoughtan High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on December 30
- Location: Hampton, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.