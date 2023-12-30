Saturday's contest that pits the Richmond Spiders (7-5) versus the Lafayette Leopards (1-11) at Robins Center should be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 80-60 in favor of Richmond, who is heavily favored by our model. Tipoff is at 4:00 PM ET on December 30.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Richmond vs. Lafayette Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Richmond, Virginia

Richmond, Virginia Venue: Robins Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Richmond vs. Lafayette Score Prediction

Prediction: Richmond 80, Lafayette 60

Spread & Total Prediction for Richmond vs. Lafayette

Computer Predicted Spread: Richmond (-20.3)

Richmond (-20.3) Computer Predicted Total: 139.3

Richmond is 7-5-0 against the spread, while Lafayette's ATS record this season is 3-7-0. The Spiders have a 7-5-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Leopards have a record of 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Richmond Performance Insights

The Spiders outscore opponents by 8.2 points per game (scoring 76.3 points per game to rank 147th in college basketball while giving up 68.1 per outing to rank 111th in college basketball) and have a +99 scoring differential overall.

Richmond loses the rebound battle by an average of 4.3 boards. It is pulling down 33.8 rebounds per game (289th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 38.1 per contest.

Richmond knocks down 7.8 three-pointers per game (147th in college basketball) at a 35.9% rate (84th in college basketball), compared to the 7.8 its opponents make while shooting 30.1% from deep.

The Spiders rank 81st in college basketball with 100.3 points scored per 100 possessions, and 175th in college basketball defensively with 89.4 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Richmond has committed 7.7 turnovers per game (first in college basketball action), 3.5 fewer than the 11.2 it forces on average (255th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.