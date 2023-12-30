The Lafayette Leopards (1-11) will try to halt an eight-game losing streak when visiting the Richmond Spiders (7-5) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Robins Center. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Richmond vs. Lafayette Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia

Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia TV: Monumental Sports

Monumental Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Richmond Stats Insights

This season, the Spiders have a 48.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.4% higher than the 43.8% of shots the Leopards' opponents have hit.

In games Richmond shoots better than 43.8% from the field, it is 6-3 overall.

The Leopards are the 327th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Spiders sit at 290th.

The Spiders score 76.3 points per game, only 3.8 more points than the 72.5 the Leopards give up.

Richmond is 5-2 when scoring more than 72.5 points.

Richmond Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Richmond averaged 70.8 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 2.1 more points than it averaged in away games (68.7).

In 2022-23, the Spiders surrendered 62.3 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, they allowed 77.7.

In terms of three-pointers, Richmond performed better in home games last season, draining 8.1 treys per game with a 33.9% three-point percentage, compared to 8.0 threes per game and a 31.6% three-point percentage in road games.

