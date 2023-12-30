If you're looking for a bracketology breakdown of Richmond and its chances of reaching the 2024 women's March Madness tournament, see the article below, where we provide the team's full tournament resume.

How Richmond ranks

Record A-10 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 11-3 1-0 NR NR 99

Richmond's best wins

Against the Drake Bulldogs, a top 100 team in the RPI, Richmond picked up its signature win of the season on November 25, a 74-66 road victory. Against Drake, Addie Budnik led the team by dropping 17 points to go along with six rebounds and zero assists.

Next best wins

80-77 at home over Appalachian State (No. 94/RPI) on December 10

99-73 at home over Liberty (No. 102/RPI) on December 16

64-60 over Chattanooga (No. 108/RPI) on December 21

69-40 at home over Le Moyne (No. 138/RPI) on December 3

77-43 over Maine (No. 148/RPI) on November 24

Richmond's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 6-0 | Quadrant 4: 4-0

Against Quadrant 1 opponents according to the RPI, Richmond is 1-3 (.250%) -- tied for the 20th-most wins, but also tied for the 30th-most defeats.

Richmond has the most Quadrant 3 victories in the country according to the RPI (six).

Schedule insights

Richmond has been handed the 157th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

In terms of the Spiders' upcoming schedule, they have 12 games remaining against teams that have a worse record, and they have 11 contests against teams over .500.

Richmond has 17 games remaining this season, including none against Top 25 teams.

Richmond's next game

Matchup: Richmond Spiders vs. VCU Rams

Richmond Spiders vs. VCU Rams Date/Time: Wednesday, January 3 at 6:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3 at 6:00 PM ET Location: Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia

