The Richmond Spiders (9-2) play a fellow A-10 squad, the George Washington Revolutionaries (6-5), on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Charles E. Smith Athletic Center. The game will tip off at 12:00 PM ET.

Richmond vs. George Washington Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 30

Saturday, December 30 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

Richmond Players to Watch

Maggie Doogan: 18.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK

18.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK Grace Townsend: 10.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Addie Budnik: 11.1 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.8 BLK

11.1 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.8 BLK Rachel Ullstrom: 10.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Katie Hill: 5.4 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK

George Washington Players to Watch

Nya Robertson: 15.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

15.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Maren Durant: 5.5 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK

5.5 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK Nya Lok: 9.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Mayowa Taiwo: 4.2 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

4.2 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Essence Brown: 11.6 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

