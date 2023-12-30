For those wanting to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the Washington Capitals and the Nashville Predators on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, is Tom Wilson a player who is likely light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Tom Wilson score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +195 (Bet $10 to win $19.50 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Wilson stats and insights

In eight of 33 games this season, Wilson has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has not scored versus the Predators this season in one game (four shots).

On the power play, Wilson has accumulated three goals and one assist.

Wilson's shooting percentage is 10.3%, and he averages 2.9 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Predators defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Predators are allowing 114 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 22nd in the NHL.

So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 22.1 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Wilson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/29/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 14:13 Away L 5-1 12/27/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 16:46 Away L 5-1 12/23/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 22:06 Home L 2-1 SO 12/21/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 19:19 Away W 3-2 OT 12/20/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 19:37 Home W 3-2 OT 12/17/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 20:26 Away W 2-1 SO 12/16/2023 Predators 0 0 0 20:12 Away L 3-1 12/14/2023 Flyers 2 1 1 21:53 Away L 4-3 SO 12/10/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 16:38 Away W 4-2 12/9/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 18:21 Home W 4-0

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Capitals vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MNMT

ESPN+, BSSO, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.