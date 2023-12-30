How to Watch VCU vs. Gardner-Webb on TV or Live Stream - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 8:17 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The VCU Rams (7-5) will host the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (5-9) after victories in three straight home games. It starts at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
VCU vs. Gardner-Webb Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Stuart C. Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other A-10 Games
VCU Stats Insights
- The Rams make 45.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.8 percentage points higher than the Runnin' Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (42.5%).
- In games VCU shoots higher than 42.5% from the field, it is 6-1 overall.
- The Runnin' Bulldogs are the 51st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Rams sit at 177th.
- The Rams record 72.7 points per game, just 0.8 more points than the 71.9 the Runnin' Bulldogs allow.
- VCU has a 6-1 record when scoring more than 71.9 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
VCU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- VCU put up 73.0 points per game when playing at home last year. On the road, it averaged 68.7 points per contest.
- When playing at home, the Rams ceded 4.3 fewer points per game (61.2) than when playing on the road (65.5).
- In home games, VCU averaged 0.6 more threes per game (6.1) than when playing on the road (5.5). However, it owned a lower three-point percentage at home (33.7%) compared to on the road (34.9%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
VCU Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/10/2023
|Alcorn State
|W 86-58
|Stuart C. Siegel Center
|12/16/2023
|Temple
|W 87-78
|Stuart C. Siegel Center
|12/22/2023
|Maryland-Eastern Shore
|W 75-51
|Stuart C. Siegel Center
|12/30/2023
|Gardner-Webb
|-
|Stuart C. Siegel Center
|1/3/2024
|Saint Bonaventure
|-
|Stuart C. Siegel Center
|1/6/2024
|George Washington
|-
|Stuart C. Siegel Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.