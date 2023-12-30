The Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (5-9) will try to halt a four-game road losing streak at the VCU Rams (7-5) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the VCU vs. Gardner-Webb matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

VCU vs. Gardner-Webb Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Stuart C. Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia

Stuart C. Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

VCU vs. Gardner-Webb Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total VCU Moneyline Gardner-Webb Moneyline

VCU vs. Gardner-Webb Betting Trends

VCU has covered five times in 12 matchups with a spread this season.

In the Rams' 12 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total five times.

Gardner-Webb is 7-4-0 ATS this season.

Runnin' Bulldogs games have gone over the point total seven out of 11 times this season.

VCU Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +30000

+30000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+30000), VCU is 78th in college basketball. It is far higher than that, 71st, according to computer rankings.

The Rams were +30000 to win the national championship at the start of the season, and are now the same.

VCU has a 0.3% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

