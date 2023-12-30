The Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (5-9) are big, 12.5-point underdogs as they try to stop a three-game losing streak when they visit the VCU Rams (7-5) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Stuart C. Siegel Center. The matchup airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The point total for the matchup is set at 138.5.

VCU vs. Gardner-Webb Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Richmond, Virginia

Richmond, Virginia Venue: Stuart C. Siegel Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under VCU -12.5 138.5

VCU Betting Records & Stats

VCU's games this season have gone over this contest's total of 138.5 points six times.

The average point total in VCU's games this season is 138.4, 0.1 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

So far this season, the Rams have compiled a 5-7-0 record against the spread.

VCU has been the favorite in seven games this season and won five (71.4%) of those contests.

The Rams have played as a favorite of -800 or more twice this season and split those games.

VCU has a 88.9% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

VCU vs. Gardner-Webb Over/Under Stats

Games Over 138.5 % of Games Over 138.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total VCU 6 50% 72.7 146 65.8 137.7 139.1 Gardner-Webb 8 72.7% 73.3 146 71.9 137.7 141.7

Additional VCU Insights & Trends

The 72.7 points per game the Rams average are only 0.8 more points than the Runnin' Bulldogs give up (71.9).

VCU is 4-3 against the spread and 6-1 overall when scoring more than 71.9 points.

VCU vs. Gardner-Webb Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 12.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) VCU 5-7-0 1-2 5-7-0 Gardner-Webb 7-4-0 2-0 7-4-0

VCU vs. Gardner-Webb Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

VCU Gardner-Webb 15-3 Home Record 8-5 8-3 Away Record 6-10 8-7-0 Home ATS Record 3-7-0 5-6-0 Away ATS Record 10-6-0 73.0 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.9 68.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.0 6-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-2-0 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-11-0

