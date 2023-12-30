Saturday's A-10 schedule includes the VCU Rams (9-1) playing the UMass Minutewomen (2-9) at 4:30 PM ET.

VCU vs. UMass Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 30

Saturday, December 30 Game Time: 4:30 PM ET

VCU Players to Watch

Sarah Te-Biasu: 13.7 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK

Timaya Lewis-Eutsey: 12.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.8 BLK

Mary-Anna Asare: 12.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

Mykel Parham: 4.9 PTS, 8.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK

Jennifer Ezeh: 6.1 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK

UMass Players to Watch

Stefanie Kulesza: 12.3 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK

Kristin Williams: 10.8 PTS, 1.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Bre Bellamy: 7.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

Tori Hyduke: 5.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK

Lilly Taulelei: 7.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

