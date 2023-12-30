How to Watch Virginia vs. Notre Dame on TV or Live Stream - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 6:25 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Virginia Cavaliers (10-2, 1-0 ACC) are traveling to face the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (5-7, 0-1 ACC) for a contest between ACC rivals at Purcell Pavilion, beginning at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023.
Virginia vs. Notre Dame Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana
- TV: ACCN
Virginia Stats Insights
- This season, the Cavaliers have a 45.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3% higher than the 42.6% of shots the Fighting Irish's opponents have hit.
- In games Virginia shoots better than 42.6% from the field, it is 7-0 overall.
- The Fighting Irish are the 217th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Cavaliers sit at 317th.
- The 66.8 points per game the Cavaliers record are just 0.2 more points than the Fighting Irish allow (66.6).
- When Virginia totals more than 66.6 points, it is 6-0.
Virginia Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Virginia put up 68.6 points per game last season at home, which was 2.9 more points than it averaged away from home (65.7).
- The Cavaliers ceded 56.4 points per game last season at home, which was 8.2 fewer points than they allowed in away games (64.6).
- In home games, Virginia made 1.0 fewer threes per game (6.6) than away from home (7.6). It also had a lower three-point percentage at home (33.4%) compared to in road games (38.2%).
Virginia Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|Northeastern
|W 56-54
|John Paul Jones Arena
|12/19/2023
|@ Memphis
|L 77-54
|FedExForum
|12/27/2023
|Morgan State
|W 79-44
|John Paul Jones Arena
|12/30/2023
|@ Notre Dame
|-
|Purcell Pavilion
|1/3/2024
|Louisville
|-
|John Paul Jones Arena
|1/6/2024
|@ NC State
|-
|PNC Arena
