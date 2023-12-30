Virginia vs. Notre Dame: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 30
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (5-7, 0-1 ACC) face a fellow ACC opponent, the Virginia Cavaliers (10-2, 1-0 ACC), on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Purcell Pavilion. It starts at 12:00 PM ET on ACC Network.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Virginia vs. Notre Dame matchup.
Virginia vs. Notre Dame Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana
- How to Watch on TV: ACC Network
Virginia vs. Notre Dame Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Virginia Moneyline
|Notre Dame Moneyline
Virginia vs. Notre Dame Betting Trends
- Virginia is 7-5-0 ATS this season.
- Cavaliers games have hit the over three out of 12 times this season.
- Notre Dame has compiled a 5-7-0 ATS record so far this season.
- In the Fighting Irish's 12 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total three times.
Virginia Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +8000
- Sportsbooks rate Virginia much higher (34th in the country) than the computer rankings do (45th).
- Bookmakers have moved the Cavaliers' national championship odds down from +6000 at the start of the season to +8000. Among all teams in the country, that is the 26th-biggest change.
- The implied probability of Virginia winning the national championship, based on its +8000 moneyline odds, is 1.2%.
