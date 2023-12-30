The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (5-7, 0-1 ACC) face a fellow ACC opponent, the Virginia Cavaliers (10-2, 1-0 ACC), on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Purcell Pavilion. It starts at 12:00 PM ET on ACC Network.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Virginia vs. Notre Dame matchup.

Virginia vs. Notre Dame Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana

Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana How to Watch on TV: ACC Network

Virginia vs. Notre Dame Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Virginia Moneyline Notre Dame Moneyline

Virginia vs. Notre Dame Betting Trends

Virginia is 7-5-0 ATS this season.

Cavaliers games have hit the over three out of 12 times this season.

Notre Dame has compiled a 5-7-0 ATS record so far this season.

In the Fighting Irish's 12 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total three times.

Virginia Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +8000

+8000 Sportsbooks rate Virginia much higher (34th in the country) than the computer rankings do (45th).

Bookmakers have moved the Cavaliers' national championship odds down from +6000 at the start of the season to +8000. Among all teams in the country, that is the 26th-biggest change.

The implied probability of Virginia winning the national championship, based on its +8000 moneyline odds, is 1.2%.

