The Virginia Tech Hokies (7-3, 1-0 ACC) meet a fellow ACC squad, the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (6-3, 0-0 ACC), on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. The game will begin at 2:00 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN2.

Virginia Tech vs. Wake Forest Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 30

Saturday, December 30 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

Virginia Tech Players to Watch

Lynn Kidd: 15.0 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

15.0 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Sean Pedulla: 13.7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

13.7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Hunter Cattoor: 15.0 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.0 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Mekhi Long: 4.4 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

4.4 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Tyler Nickel: 7.7 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

Wake Forest Players to Watch

Andrew Carr: 14.9 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 2.1 BLK

14.9 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 2.1 BLK Kevin Miller: 17.0 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

17.0 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Cameron Hildreth: 16.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

16.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Hunter Sallis: 17.7 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

17.7 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK Parker Friedrichsen: 5.0 PTS, 1.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

Virginia Tech vs. Wake Forest Stat Comparison

Wake Forest Rank Wake Forest AVG Virginia Tech AVG Virginia Tech Rank 97th 79.0 Points Scored 74.1 203rd 139th 69.4 Points Allowed 66.7 79th 262nd 34.6 Rebounds 34.5 266th 334th 6.7 Off. Rebounds 7.8 282nd 132nd 8.1 3pt Made 7.5 178th 276th 12.0 Assists 15.5 72nd 57th 10.2 Turnovers 11.3 131st

