A pair of hot teams hit the court when the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (8-3, 0-0 ACC) host the Virginia Tech Hokies (9-3, 1-0 ACC) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET. The Demon Deacons are 3.5-point favorites and put their six-game win streak on the line against the Hokies, who have won four straight. The over/under for the matchup is set at 143.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Virginia Tech vs. Wake Forest Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Winston-Salem, North Carolina Venue: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Wake Forest -3.5 143.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hokies Betting Records & Stats

Virginia Tech's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 143.5 points in four of 12 outings.

The average over/under for Virginia Tech's contests this season is 138.7, 4.8 fewer points than this game's total.

Virginia Tech is 6-6-0 against the spread this season.

Wake Forest has been more successful against the spread than Virginia Tech this season, recording an ATS record of 5-4-0, as opposed to the 6-6-0 mark of Virginia Tech.

Virginia Tech vs. Wake Forest Over/Under Stats

Games Over 143.5 % of Games Over 143.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Wake Forest 7 77.8% 80.9 155.2 68.4 132.8 146.5 Virginia Tech 4 33.3% 74.3 155.2 64.4 132.8 142.5

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Virginia Tech Insights & Trends

The Demon Deacons had 11 wins in 21 games against the spread last season in ACC games.

The Hokies score an average of 74.3 points per game, 5.9 more points than the 68.4 the Demon Deacons allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 68.4 points, Virginia Tech is 6-3 against the spread and 8-1 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Virginia Tech vs. Wake Forest Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Wake Forest 5-4-0 4-1 5-4-0 Virginia Tech 6-6-0 1-1 4-8-0

Virginia Tech vs. Wake Forest Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Wake Forest Virginia Tech 13-3 Home Record 13-4 4-8 Away Record 2-9 8-6-0 Home ATS Record 9-7-0 6-5-0 Away ATS Record 3-6-0 79.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.2 74.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.3 9-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-8-0 8-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-2-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.