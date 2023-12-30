The Navy Midshipmen (3-7) look to continue a three-game home winning run when hosting the William & Mary Tribe (5-7) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

William & Mary vs. Navy Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Navy Alumni Hall in Annapolis, Maryland

Navy Alumni Hall in Annapolis, Maryland TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

William & Mary Stats Insights

The Tribe are shooting 45.1% from the field, 4.9% higher than the 40.2% the Midshipmen's opponents have shot this season.

This season, William & Mary has a 5-4 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 40.2% from the field.

The Tribe are the 217th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Midshipmen sit at 115th.

The Tribe's 77.6 points per game are 14.5 more points than the 63.1 the Midshipmen allow.

William & Mary is 5-4 when it scores more than 63.1 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

William & Mary Home & Away Comparison

At home William & Mary is scoring 87.6 points per game, 17.6 more than it is averaging on the road (70.0).

The Tribe give up 59.0 points per game at home, and 86.0 away.

Beyond the arc, William & Mary drains fewer trifectas on the road (10.0 per game) than at home (10.8), and makes a lower percentage on the road (34.5%) than at home (38.3%) as well.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

William & Mary Upcoming Schedule